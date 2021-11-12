Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,614 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease accounts for about 2.6% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Global Ship Lease worth $45,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,051. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $935.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

