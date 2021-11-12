Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,878 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 513,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.