GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,363.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $864,692.31 and approximately $14,363.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,667.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.56 or 0.07257354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00388386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.92 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00407994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00270894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00255732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004867 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.