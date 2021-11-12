Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Globe Telecom stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.3092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

