GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

