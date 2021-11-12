GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.