GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 115,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $215.69 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

