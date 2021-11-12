GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 3,379 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

