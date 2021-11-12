Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gold Resource by 98.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

