Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $415,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

