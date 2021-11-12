Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 113,409 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.77 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

