Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

