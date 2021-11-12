Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 12,503 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $82.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $83.73.

