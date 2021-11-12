Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

