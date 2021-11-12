GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Announces Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GoodRx updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GDRX stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $41.99. 18,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,123,386 shares valued at $48,408,123. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

