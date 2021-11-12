Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.86. 52,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

