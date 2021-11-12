Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

