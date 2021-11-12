Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
