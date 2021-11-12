Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson Sells 2,400 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

