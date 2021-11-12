GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRWG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 4,015,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,224. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

