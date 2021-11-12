Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Shares of Guild stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.21. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

