Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.90. Guild shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

