H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$1.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

