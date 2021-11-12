Hamster Reaches Market Cap of $89.01 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $89.01 million and $3.19 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,918,064% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

