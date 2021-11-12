Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

HBI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 4,643,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

