Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,651.67 ($21.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.07) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,470.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,575.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

