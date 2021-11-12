Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

