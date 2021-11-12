Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,075. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HROW. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

