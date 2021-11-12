Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.03

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

