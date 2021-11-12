Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

