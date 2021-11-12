Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 12,772 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56.
Hayward stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hayward by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
