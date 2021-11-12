Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 12,772 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56.

Hayward stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hayward by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.