Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $3,336,334.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

