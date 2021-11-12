HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 168,097 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 168,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,691. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

