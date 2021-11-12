HBK Investments L P Invests $1.24 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,045,746 shares of company stock worth $110,373,706. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

