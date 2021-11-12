HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.20% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $4,945,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $19,780,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $5,310,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,522. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

