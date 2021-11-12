HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of Largo Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,703. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $727.52 million and a P/E ratio of 34.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Largo Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.