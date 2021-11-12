Head-To-Head Contrast: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 10.08 -$187.99 million ($1.28) -28.87 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 2 14 0 2.88 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $63.13, suggesting a potential upside of 70.84%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

