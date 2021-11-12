Head-To-Head Contrast: Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & Its Rivals

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Senmiao Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -213.13% -1,608.66% -68.10% Senmiao Technology Competitors 50.27% -43.72% 2.51%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 357 1326 1596 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Senmiao Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -2.17 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 16.29

Senmiao Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Senmiao Technology rivals beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

