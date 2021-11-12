Head-To-Head Review: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86% American Homes 4 Rent 12.66% 2.49% 1.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 9 1 2.69

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $44.04, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.69 $54.16 million ($0.89) -12.21 American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 11.02 $140.37 million $0.35 115.35

American Homes 4 Rent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats CoreCivic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

