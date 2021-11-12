Head-To-Head Review: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vermilion Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.34, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.99 -$1.13 billion $4.06 2.53 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

