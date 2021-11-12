Headinvest LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,290,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 928,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.