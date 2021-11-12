Headinvest LLC Buys 199 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.84 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.