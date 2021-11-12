Headinvest LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4,205.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 430,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,587 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.