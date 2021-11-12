Headinvest LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $213.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

