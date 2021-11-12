Headinvest LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.