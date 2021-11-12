Headinvest LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $615.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.07 and its 200 day moving average is $627.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.