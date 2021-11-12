Headinvest LLC Sells 575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

