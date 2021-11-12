Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $558,677.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

