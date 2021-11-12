Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.
Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
