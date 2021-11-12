Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,101. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Heat Biologics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.