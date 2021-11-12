HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.54 ($94.75).

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €65.70 ($77.29). 444,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

