Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells $200,040.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

